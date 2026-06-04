© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sweet Land Farm: Goat Farm Tour

Lovely Goat

Sweet Land Farm: Goat Farm Tour

Connect with others at Sweet Land Farm in Waialua. Take part in a guided tour where you’ll meet friendly goats, learn about goat milking, and enjoy a hands-on opportunity to feed and pet the goats. You’ll also hear how local agriculture supports our island community and enjoy a surprise treat at the end.

After your tour, stop by the farm’s gift shop, featuring goat milk gelato, cheese, and soaps available for purchase.

Cost: $12 ($5 off normal price) paid in advance.

Refunds: Full refund available until 7/17/2026.

Accessibility note: This is a working farm with some uneven and unpaved areas. People with assistive devices may find it difficult. Walkers and canes are generally manageable, but wheelchairs may have difficulty and are not recommended. Sturdy footwear is recommended.

Sweet Land Farm
12
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
http://aarp.org/hi
Sweet Land Farm
65-1031 Kaukonahua Road
Waialua, Hawaii 96791