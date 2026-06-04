Sweet Land Farm: Goat Farm Tour

Connect with others at Sweet Land Farm in Waialua. Take part in a guided tour where you’ll meet friendly goats, learn about goat milking, and enjoy a hands-on opportunity to feed and pet the goats. You’ll also hear how local agriculture supports our island community and enjoy a surprise treat at the end.

After your tour, stop by the farm’s gift shop, featuring goat milk gelato, cheese, and soaps available for purchase.

Cost: $12 ($5 off normal price) paid in advance.

Refunds: Full refund available until 7/17/2026.

Accessibility note: This is a working farm with some uneven and unpaved areas. People with assistive devices may find it difficult. Walkers and canes are generally manageable, but wheelchairs may have difficulty and are not recommended. Sturdy footwear is recommended.