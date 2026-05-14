William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)
William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)
Maui OnStage presents the 2nd production of our 2026 Season - William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)
Written by: Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor
Originally produced by Reduced Shakespeare Company
Directed by Kristi Scott
Dates: Jul 10 - 26
Times: Fri and Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 3pm
Historic Iao Theater in Wailuku
Tickets: $10 - $45
*CONTENT ADVISORY: In true Shakespearean fashion, this comedy may include comic violence, mild innuendo, bawdy humor, and the occasional rude word. Recommended for ages 10–13+, though parents know best.
Discovered in a treasure-filled parking lot in Leicester, England (next to a pile of bones that didn’t look that important), an ancient manuscript proves to be the long-lost first play written by none other than seventeen-year-old William Shakespeare from Stratford. (We are totally not completely making this up.)
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (abridged) is the literary holy grail: an actual manuscript in Shakespeare’s own hand showing all his most famous characters and familiar speeches in a brand-new story. But because it’s 100 hours long and contains multiple unwieldy storylines, it was decided, as a public service, to abridge it down to a brief and palatable 90 minute performance for this lost masterpiece.
“Something wickedly funny this way comes!”
New York Times
“A breathlessly irreverent and pun-filled romp!”
Washington Post
“Gloriously funny! Don’t miss it!”
Ken Ludwig, author of Murder on the Orient Express, Lend Me a Tenor and the book How to Teach Your Children Shakespeare
“A glorious mishmash of Shakespeare’s most famous lines and characters. Highly entertaining!”
Napa Valley Register