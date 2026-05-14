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William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)

William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)

Maui OnStage presents the 2nd production of our 2026 Season - William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)

Written by: Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor

Originally produced by Reduced Shakespeare Company

Directed by Kristi Scott

Dates: Jul 10 - 26

Times: Fri and Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 3pm

Historic Iao Theater in Wailuku

Tickets: $10 - $45

*CONTENT ADVISORY: In true Shakespearean fashion, this comedy may include comic violence, mild innuendo, bawdy humor, and the occasional rude word. Recommended for ages 10–13+, though parents know best.

Discovered in a treasure-filled parking lot in Leicester, England (next to a pile of bones that didn’t look that important), an ancient manuscript proves to be the long-lost first play written by none other than seventeen-year-old William Shakespeare from Stratford. (We are totally not completely making this up.)

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (abridged) is the literary holy grail: an actual manuscript in Shakespeare’s own hand showing all his most famous characters and familiar speeches in a brand-new story. But because it’s 100 hours long and contains multiple unwieldy storylines, it was decided, as a public service, to abridge it down to a brief and palatable 90 minute performance for this lost masterpiece.

“Something wickedly funny this way comes!”

New York Times

“A breathlessly irreverent and pun-filled romp!”

Washington Post

“Gloriously funny! Don’t miss it!”

Ken Ludwig, author of Murder on the Orient Express, Lend Me a Tenor and the book How to Teach Your Children Shakespeare

“A glorious mishmash of Shakespeare’s most famous lines and characters. Highly entertaining!”

Napa Valley Register

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
$10 - $45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/