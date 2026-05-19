Close out the Aloha International Piano Festival with an afternoon that is as exhilarating as it is unforgettable.

The Grand Piano Extravaganza brings together Festival Artists Jon Nakamatsu, Robert Koenig, Noriko Uenaka, and Hawaiʻi’s own T.J. Tario (Laritza), alongside Founder & Artistic Director Lisa Nakamichi, in a rare, high-energy celebration of the piano in all its brilliance.

From the elegance of Mozart to the sweeping color of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, this program showcases the full spectrum of piano ensemble artistry—culminating in a showstopping finale for two pianos, eight hands. It’s virtuosic, collaborative, and fun for the whole family!

This is not your typical piano concert—it’s a musical event designed to delight, surprise, and bring audiences right into the heart of the Festival.

