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Grand Piano Extravaganza

Grand Piano Extravaganza

Close out the Aloha International Piano Festival with an afternoon that is as exhilarating as it is unforgettable.

The Grand Piano Extravaganza brings together Festival Artists Jon Nakamatsu, Robert Koenig, Noriko Uenaka, and Hawaiʻi’s own T.J. Tario (Laritza), alongside Founder & Artistic Director Lisa Nakamichi, in a rare, high-energy celebration of the piano in all its brilliance.

From the elegance of Mozart to the sweeping color of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, this program showcases the full spectrum of piano ensemble artistry—culminating in a showstopping finale for two pianos, eight hands. It’s virtuosic, collaborative, and fun for the whole family!
This is not your typical piano concert—it’s a musical event designed to delight, surprise, and bring audiences right into the heart of the Festival.

Orvis Auditorium - University of Hawaii at Manoa
$30
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aloha International Piano Festival
info@alohapianofestival.org
www.alohapianofestival.org

Artist Group Info

Lisa Nakamichi
info@alohapianofestival.org
https://www.alohapianofestival.org/
Orvis Auditorium - University of Hawaii at Manoa
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8246