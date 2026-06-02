Experience the best of the North Shore at the 27th Annual Haleiwa Arts Festival, a free, family-friendly weekend celebration on June 13th and 14th from 10 A.M- 5:00 P.M. at beautiful Haleiwa Beach Park. This vibrant event truly offers something for everyone, showcasing an incredible lineup of visual artisans that including painters, sculptors, jewelers, ceramicists, photographers, and textile artists. Support local, browse the artwork and even meet the artists behind the art!

There are plenty of interactive experiences to explore beyond the art booths. Enjoy live performing artists taking the stage every hour, on the hour, from the start to finish of the festival. Families can also bring the kids to the Keiki Tent for hands-on art projects, connect with neighbors at the Community Tent, and treat themselves to ono bites from local culinary artists. Best of all, the Haleiwa Arts Festival is proud to be an eco-friendly green event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles to use at the complimentary filling stations, or you can purchase a commemorative eco-cup to enjoy free refills all weekend long.

