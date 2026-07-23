HPR Social Club: Culture, connection & community

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hi, Social Club pals,

Something I very much enjoy about living in Hawaiʻi is the chance to learn about the many cultures that call this place home. We really do live in a gathering place where we can celebrate diverse cultural traditions from the many ethnic groups who have come here through the decades. A transplant myself, my curiosity encourages me to ask folks about their history with this place, especially how many generations their families go back, and how and why they came to Hawaiʻi.

Thankfully, there are often events and gatherings across the state that help us celebrate and connect with the cultures that make this place unique. From opportunities to learn language, hear stories passed down through generations, and experience living traditions, here are a few happenings to help deepen our appreciation for the many cultures that shape our communities.

On Saturday, July 25, explore the rich history and cultural contributions of the Portuguese people in Hawai’i at the 2026 Hawai’i Festa Portugesa at Damien Memorial School. Enjoy delicious bites, cultural performances, live music and family fun. Admission is free, and there’s shuttle service the parking lot at Kapalama Elementary School.

Also on Saturday in Honolulu, Capitol Modern hosts Taonga Pūoro: the Sounds and Stories of Māori Musical Instruments, a free presentation about traditional musical instruments of the Māori people of Aotearoa. Expert carver and cultural practitioner Kalama Fallau will feature sacred, hand-carved instruments and share stories they carry, giving us the opportunity to explore culture through sound. The event is at capacity, but I suggest signing up for the waitlist in case you can attend. Something else to look forward to at Capitol Modern is the Creative Micronesia, Arts of Oceania exhibition set to launch next month.

On Maui, head to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to celebrate the heart of Hawaiʻi with a Spectacular Polynesian Hula Show. Kumu Keoni Manual and ʻAumakua Productions’ all-ages team share cultural dance from the Polynesian Triangle. A free public performance takes place every the 4th Sunday of the month. Catch them on Sunday, July 26 starting at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, July 30, in Honolulu, discover Uchinaaguchi, the indigenous language of Okinawa, with Brandon Ufugusuku. Join an evening of culture, conversation and community at this all-ages event at Beer Lab Hawaii - Puck’s Alley at 6 p.m. This informal session is a great opportunity to connect with Okinawan heritage in Hawaiʻi, and is part of the Hawaiʻi United Okinawa Association’s Summer Yuntaku Series.

Know of other cultural events taking place across the islands? Be sure to submit them to our community calendar. Keep scrolling for more ideas on what to check out this week, and our community calendar is always available to find happenings to explore.

Thanks for reading,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Hawaii Cubing Community

OʻAHU: COOL CUBES - Hawaii Speedcubing Championship 2026

Hawaii Speedcubing Championship 2026

Honouliuli Middle School

91-559 Maunakapu St. in ʻEwa Beach

July 24 to 26, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Head to Oʻahu's leeward side for the state's inaugural World Cube Association Speedcubing Championship. Expect three days of intense cubing with one mission: to crown the first-ever Hawaii State Champion. Each day features different events, including fewest moves, blindfolded cubing, one-handed and more. Spectators are free; registration for competitors is $40. Register online here. More info and the competition schedule are available here.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: EXCEPTIONAL ORCHIDS - 72nd Annual Hilo Orchid Show

Hilo Orchid Society / hiloorchidsociety.org Thousands of orchids on display.



72nd Annual Hilo Orchid Show

Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium

350 Kalanikoa St. in Hilo

July 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; July 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

July 26, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Hilo Orchid Society's largest orchid show and sale returns this weekend. It's a feast for the senses with gorgeous displays of thousands of orchids, including exotic and hybrid species. Attend lectures and demonstrations, and grab a tasty snack while you peruse the orchid sale. $3 discount pre-sale tickets are available from Hilo Orchid Society members and at these Hilo businesses: Garden Exchange; Paradise Plants, Akatsuka Orchid Gardens. Open to all; ages 17 and under are free; $6 for adults

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION - 7th Annual Experience Volcano Festival

7th Annual Experience Volcano Festival

Various locations, Volcano area

Main shuttle parking at Volcano Golf Course

99-1621 Piimauna Dr. in Volcano

July 25 and 26, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Enjoy music, Hawaiian culture, artists in action, tours, demonstrations, ʻohana activities and more at the Experience Volcano Festival. Activities take place throughout the community of Volcano Village. Guests are encouraged to explore more than 50 scheduled events throughout seven venues. A free festival shuttle is available between each location, arriving every 20 minutes. Find the festival schedule here. Free and open to all

MAUI: JAMMIN' WITH JOHN - John Cruz Island Style Series

ProArts Theater / proartsmaui.org John Cruz - Island Style Maui

John Cruz Island Style Series

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. in Kihei

Wednesday, July 29, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz plays the ProArts Theater, a premier listening room where you see, hear and feel every note. Catch him at home in his element, where he shares his music 'Island Style,' connecting with each audience member. His Island Style Series takes place every other week. $31.80 to $41.70 tickets, available online

KAUAʻI: HARVEST HERITAGE - Kōloa Plantation Days Annual Park Celebration

Kōloa Plantation Days Annual Park Celebration

Anne Knudsen Ballpark

Maluhia Rd. in Kōloa

Saturday, July 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate Kōloa's plantation history on the last weekend of the 10-day Kōloa Plantation Days Festival. The fest celebrates the cultural heritage brought by the many ethnic groups that came together to work, sharing the many traditions that contribute to the rich melting pot of Hawaiʻi. Enjoy ʻono bites, live music, a silent auction and more, including the historic Kōloa Plantation Days Parade, starting at 3 p.m. See the full schedule of events here. Open to all, celebration admission is $5; keiki 12 and under are free

Lynn The Kohala Hongwanji July 4 Bon Dance in North Kohala. Find a Bon Dance taking place in your community here.

Wendy shared this snap from the Kohala Hongwanji July 4 Bon Dance in North Kohala. Mahalo to Lynn for taking the photo!

Find a Bon Dance taking place in your community here.

Out and about at an event in your neighborhood?

Snap a photo (or a selfie) and send it our way with your first name and location. We may share it in a future newsletter or on HPR's digital platforms.

Tickets are on sale now for our upcoming Live from the Atherton events.



Visit hprtickets.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Heard on The Conversation: Mānoa Valley Theatre play tells a story of second chances, sandwiches

Mānoa Valley Theatre "Clydes" is showing at the Mānoa Valley Theatre from July 16-26.

How would you describe the perfect sandwich? Mayo? A little bit of bacon? Maybe some banana peppers or a crisp tomato. That's just one delicious layer of storytelling in "Clyde's," Mānoa Valley Theatre's last performance of its season.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play features a sandwich shop operated by ex-convicts. It’s a story of redemption, hope, and the quest for the perfect sandwich.

"Clyde's" is showing at MVT from July 16-26. The cast and crew of "Clyde's" spoke to HPR's Kevin Allen ahead of its opening night. Listen to the interview