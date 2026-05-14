Toast the roast at the 17th Ka‘u Coffee Festival, June 14-20 where you’ll discover what makes the rural Ka’u area so special. Fun starts perking at the Ka’u Coffee Recipe Contest and Pa‘ina & Open House 6-9:30 p.m. June 14 and continues with the Kaʻū Mountain Hike & Lunch 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18, Ka‘u Coffee & Cattle Day 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19 and the Ka‘u Coffee Ho‘olaue‘a and Coffee Experience 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 20. Enjoy a full day of live music, hula, local food and crafts, keiki activities and coffee tastings at the Ho‘olaue‘a. Some events are free, while others have a fee. For details and locations, visit https://www.kaucoffeefestival.com