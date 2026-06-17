HPR Social Club: A weekend of pride and reflection

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hi again, social club pals,

"June is bustin' out all over" says me (and the musical "Carousel's" Nettie Fowler) — and it's true. There's no shortage of celebrations across Hawaiʻi and beyond this month. From honoring King Kamehameha and commemorating Juneteenth National Independence Day, to celebrating the father figures in our lives, welcoming the summer solstice, and continuing National Pride Month, June offers so many opportunities to gather, connect and reflect.

I invite you to celebrate what you will this month in your own special way. Take a moment to support and amplify the events, causes and communities that matter to you. With that, here's a few happenings to keep on your radar.

The Rainbow Chorus of Honolulu presents their concert "Stronger Together: A Musical Celebration of Unity" on Saturday, June 21, at 4 p.m. at the Unity Church of Hawaiʻi. The Chorus proudly welcomes people of all genders, identities and backgrounds to raise their voices. And they'll so do at this family-friendly evening that spreads peace, love and joy through harmony, rhythm and song. It's free to attend — donations are welcome.

Nick Matherne The Rainbow Chorus of Honolulu.

Speaking of rainbows, love and unity, National Pride Month continues with Hawaiʻi Island LGBTQ Pride's annual parade and festival on June 27 at Moʻoheau Park in Hilo starting at 11 a.m. More Hawaiʻi Pride celebrations continue this fall — mark your calendars for Kona Pride, September 18-20, and Honolulu's "Pride 2026: Hoʻomau" weekend, October 16-18.

June 19 is just around the bend. Maui's Pono Project invites all to "Joy: A Celebration of Juneteenth" at the ProArts Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It's an evening of music, poetry and more, all in celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates freedom for all.

On Oʻahu, celebrate freedom and culture at the 5th Annual Juneteenth Block Party, hosted by For The Culture Hawaiʻi. The family-friendly celebration takes place at Aloha Stadium from 4 to 9 p.m., and they recommend you RSVP in advance to skip the lines.

Inform, inspire and connect. That's what we do here at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, and that's what we've been doing (for almost a year now!) with the HPR Social Club. Connect with your community by scrolling to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across the state. If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share, submit it to our community calendar.

Celebrate joy, always!

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi / Facebook Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi's Annual Book Sale

OʻAHU: BOOKS GALORE - Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi 77th Annual Book Sale

Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi 77th Annual Book Sale

Ward Centre Mall — ʻEwa end

1200 Ala Moana Blvd. in Honolulu

Ongoing through June 21

At Hawai‘i’s largest used booksale, you can choose from over 125,000 books in every category imaginable! There's still lots of time browse and shop with daily restocks and a rotation of inventory that promises lots of great finds to be found. Parking is free and plentiful at Ward Centre and in Ward Village's various paring garages. Book Sale hours vary, see the schedule. Open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: TEMPLE TRADITIONS - Papaikou Hongwanji Bon Dance

Papaikou Hongwanji Bon Dance

Papaikou Hongwanji Temple

27- 376 Old Mamalahoa Hwy in Papaikou

Saturday, June 20, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

It's Bon Dance season — view the 2026 Bon Dance Schedule here! Head to Papaikou for a short service at 5 p.m. to honor those who have recently passed, then join the evening's Bon Dance in celebration of our ancestors. It's a fun, family-friendly event with food (including shoyu pork, undadog, chicken hekka, ice cream, andagi and more) for purchase. Open to all

Lehua Jewelers

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: FATHER'S DAY FUNDRAISER - Waimea Lions Club Father's Day Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Waimea Lions Club Father's Day Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Parker School Smart Center

65-1167 Kapiolani Rd. in Waimea

Sunday, June 21, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come and celebrate with your faddahs at Waimea Lions Club's inaugural breakfast fundraiser that promises a morning full of delicious food, laugher and community spirit. Lions Club volunteers will serve up stacks of fluffy pancakes, classic breakfast favorites and more, all with a side of aloha. $10, tickets available at the Pukalani Farmers Market or purchase online

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a theme is “E Kū, E Hoʻololi” – Stand upright and change (unpleasant) conditions as the community comes together to pay respects to King Kamehameha I and his enduring legacy. The parade begins at 9 a.m. starting at Maui Lani Parkway, proceeding east along Kaʻahumanu Ave., and is followed by a festival at Center Court from noon to 5 p.m. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: COMMUNITY VOICES - Hōʻike Open Mic

Hōʻike Open Mic

Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television

4318 Rice Street in Līhuʻe

Weekly on Tuesdays, 2 to 4 p.m.

Are you a Kauaʻi community member or artist wanting to share share music, poetry, stories, ideas or other creative expression? Showcase your special talents at Hōʻike’s Open Mic, Tuesday afternoons, by appointment only. Your participation fosters a sense of creativity, community connection and the appreciation of a diverse range of art and ideas. Contact TV@hoike.org or (808) 246-1556 to schedule your open mic time. Open to all

If you're a passionate listener of Hawai‘i Public Radio, with ideas and feedback to share, we encourage you to nominate yourself to become a part of our Community Advisory Board. This advisory board represents the diverse needs and interests across our Islands, and provides feedback to HPR on our programming and outreach opportunities.

ICYMI: Inaugural Wailuku Film Festival highlights local and student filmmakers

Wailuku Film Festival Documentary feature "Lāhainā Rising" chronicles one of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history and the ongoing struggles of its displaced residents.

The first-ever Wailuku Film Festival brings a five-day celebration of cinema to Maui. The festival includes several panels featuring actors, screenwriters, producers, and directors. Most screenings are held at Iao Theater, with some events being held at Naylor Theater, which is part of the Maui Academy of Performing Arts.

The Wailuku Film Festival starts today and runs through Sunday. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol has more. Listen on demand