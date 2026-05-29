Maui’s 2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a is set for Saturday, June 20, 2026, and the community is invited to take part in this annual celebration!

The festivities begin with a parade from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, starting at Maui Lani Parkway and proceeding east along Kaʻahumanu Avenue toward Kahului Beach Road, followed by a gathering with cultural exhibits, engaging activities, and live performances on stage in Center Court from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This year’s theme is “E Kū, E Hoʻololi” – Stand upright and change (unpleasant) conditions. “As the community continues to heal and Front Street rebuilds, we will holomua in Central Maui and welcome all to join us in honoring the legacy of Kamehameha I and his lineage,” said event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara.

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade is a celebration and a tribute, paying respect to King Kamehameha I, his enduring legacy, and the dignity, pride, and cultural significance of this special occasion.

Join us to celebrate culture, create connections, and make memories!