Inaugural Wailuku Film Festival highlights local and student filmmakers

Brian Kohne said he had to leave home to enter the film industry.

“I grew up on the island of Maui, watching films, and started making them at Baldwin High School when I was 16 years old,” he told HPR. “I had to leave the state. There was certainly nowhere on island to study, or even on Oʻahu in 1982.”

After two decades working in California, he’s helping to change the realities that he had faced as a student.

“I came home 22 years ago, determined to play a role in the build of an independent motion picture scene,” he said.

Kohne now works as the Maui Film Commissioner. He’s also director of the first-time Wailuku Film Festival, which is happening on Maui this week.

“We have over 100 films in the film festival, which is insane for a first-year film festival,” said Kohne.

Some of those films feature talent from around the globe, but a majority are locally made.

“There are over 55 Hawai’i filmmakers in this film festival, many of whom will be here in Wailuku town, walking around. That’s certainly never happened before,” said Kohne.

Organizers said the festival’s goal is to invest in the economic benefits of the industry and promote local film talent. The event is brought to the community by Maui County and the Maui Film Office.

“The Wailuku Film Festival is a vital investment in the future of Maui’s creative economy,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen in a statement. “By providing funding for both the Maui County Film Office and this new festival, the County is demonstrating its commitment to fostering local talent, creating meaningful employment opportunities, and promoting cultural expression through film. This initiative not only strengthens our creative industries — it also contributes to economic development and the long-term wellbeing of our communities.”

Maui is not new to cinema screening celebrations. For 25 years, the island hosted the Maui Film Festival, which announced its closure last year. Kohne said this new event is a bit different.

Wailuku Film Festival One of the Wailuku Film Festival's documentary features is "The Stolen Children of Aotearoa," which uncovers the dark history of child abuse in New Zealand’s state care system.

“This is a filmmaker-centric festival,” he explained. “Yes, we want to entertain an audience, but we really want to create an environment for filmmakers to connect directly with audience.”

Fostering youth in film is also central to the festival’s mission.

“We integrate and prioritize the student work,” said Kohne. “We have 31 student films and an all-day student film festival.”

Kohne hopes the festival will empower more up-and-coming Hawai’i filmmakers to share their voices and build opportunities in the industry locally.

“We need to create that bridge, so that when our kids leave, they know they have something to come home to.”

One example of that success story is Josiah Castillo, a former student of Kohne’s at the University of Hawai’i, who is now both a filmmaker and part of the festival’s team.

“This past spring, Josiah Castillo taught production and cinematography for UH Mānoa. So that circle is really important,” said Kohne. “Josiah has a film in this film festival, and it will be the very first film, appropriately, shown in the film festival.”

Wailuku Film Festival The documentary feature "Lāhainā Rising" chronicles one of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history and the ongoing struggles of its displaced residents.

The festival will also feature the Maui-made "Lāhainā Rising" documentary about the wildfire, along with a Jack Johnson's film "SURFILMUSIC," an Indigenous short film called “Dasher” about a food delivery driver on O’ahu, and many others.

The festival includes several panels featuring actors, screenwriters, producers, and directors. Most screenings are held at Iao Theater, with some events being held at Naylor Theater, which is part of the Maui Academy of Performing Arts.

The Wailuku Film Festival starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.