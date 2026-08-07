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Before and after photos show Lahaina's recovery after 3 years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Tori DeJournett
Published August 7, 2026 at 9:23 AM HST
An image of the Lahaina banyan tree shown right after the wildfires and three years later.
AP & Tori DeJournett / HPR
The Lahaina Banyan Tree photographed three days after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires (left), and three years later regrowing (right). (July 10, 2026)

It's been three years since the 2023 Maui wildfires burned the town of Lahaina; these photos show well-known sites and views captured before or right after the fires, and again recently, three years later.

Many of these historical sites are still undergoing repairs and rebuilding, while Lahaina's Front Street reopened to vehicular traffic on Aug. 1, 2026.

An image of The Old Lahaina Courthouse after the fires (left), and three years after the fires (right).
The Lahaina Restoration Foundation & Tori DeJournett / HPR
The Old Lahaina Courthouse after the fires (left), and three years after the fires on July 10, 2026 (right).
A view of Lahaina in the days immediately following the wildfires (left) and then three years later on July 10, 2026.
Bill Dorman & Tori DeJournett / HPR
A view of Lahaina in the days immediately following the wildfires on Aug. 19, 2023 (left) and then three years later on July 10, 2026.
Masters' Reading Room in Lahaina, Maui, four months after the 2023 wildfires (left) and then three years later (right) on July 10, 2026.
AP & Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Masters' Reading Room in Lahaina, Maui, four months after the 2023 wildfires (left) and then three years later on July 10, 2026 (right).
The remains of various shops that once stood at the intersection of Front Street and Dickenson Street in Lahaina, four months after the 2023 fires (left) and three years after (right) on July 10, 2026.
AP & Tori DeJournett / HPR
The remains of shops that once stood at the intersection of Front Street and Dickenson Street in Lahaina, four months after the 2023 fires (left) and three years after on July 10, 2026 (right).
The Baldwin Home Museum right after the 2023 fires (left), and three years later, (right) on July 10, 2026
The Lahaina Restoration Foundation & Tori DeJournett / HPR
The Baldwin Home Museum right after the 2023 fires (left), and three years later on July 10, 2026 (right).
The Lāhainā Public Library in August 2023, shortly after the fires (left) and three years later it stands as an empty lot (left) on July 10, 2026.
Stacey Aldrich & Tori DeJournett / HPR
The Lahaina Public Library in August 2023, shortly after the fires (left) and three years later its location is an empty lot on July 10, 2026 (right).
The Old Lahaina Prison before the 2023 Maui wildfires (left) and after three years later (right) on July 10, 2026.
The Lahaina Restoration Foundation & Tori DeJournett / HPR
The Old Lahaina Prison before the 2023 Maui wildfires (left) and three years later on July 10, 2026 (right).
On the left, Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, stands for a portrait at the stairs of his destroyed temple on Dec. 7, 2023. On the right, the stairs remain on July 10, 2026.
AP & Tori DeJournett / HPR
On the left, Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, stands for a portrait on the stairs of his destroyed temple on Dec. 7, 2023. On the right, the stairs remain on July 10, 2026.

Find all of HPR's coverage of the Maui wildfires and recovery efforts here.

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Local News Maui2023 Maui fires
Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Tori DeJournett
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