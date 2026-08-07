Before and after photos show Lahaina's recovery after 3 years

It's been three years since the 2023 Maui wildfires burned the town of Lahaina; these photos show well-known sites and views captured before or right after the fires, and again recently, three years later.
Many of these historical sites are still undergoing repairs and rebuilding, while Lahaina's Front Street reopened to vehicular traffic on Aug. 1, 2026.
Find all of HPR's coverage of the Maui wildfires and recovery efforts here.
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