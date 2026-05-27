Open Mic
Open Mic
Hōʻike Open Mic is held every Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM by appointment only. Community members are invited to reserve a free 10-minute slot to share music, poetry, stories, ideas, or other creative expression. Performances are recorded and aired the following week on Hōʻike.
To schedule your open mic time, contact TV@hoike.org or (808) 246-1556.
Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television, Inc.
Every week through Dec 21, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television, Inc.
(808) 246-1556
tv@hoike.org
Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television, Inc.
4318 Rice StreetLihue, Hawaii 96766
(808) 246-1556
tv@hoike.org