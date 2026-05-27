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Open Mic

Open Mic

Hōʻike Open Mic is held every Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM by appointment only. Community members are invited to reserve a free 10-minute slot to share music, poetry, stories, ideas, or other creative expression. Performances are recorded and aired the following week on Hōʻike.

To schedule your open mic time, contact TV@hoike.org or (808) 246-1556.

Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television, Inc.
Every week through Dec 21, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television, Inc.
(808) 246-1556
tv@hoike.org
www.hoike.org
Ho'ike: Kaua'i Community Television, Inc.
4318 Rice Street
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
(808) 246-1556
tv@hoike.org
www.hoike.org