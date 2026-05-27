Hōʻike Open Mic is held every Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM by appointment only. Community members are invited to reserve a free 10-minute slot to share music, poetry, stories, ideas, or other creative expression. Performances are recorded and aired the following week on Hōʻike.

To schedule your open mic time, contact TV@hoike.org or (808) 246-1556.