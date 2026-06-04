© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Greener Reader Book Club

The Greener Reader Book Club

The Greener Reader Book Club reads and discusses fiction, non-fiction, and science fiction books as well as memoirs and biographies, with the intention of exploring various perspectives and counter-narratives on (past, present and potential) social, cultural, and economic norms and systems, and on the “unspoken complexities of the human heart”. We meet (almost always) on the last Tuesday of every month to read together in silent solidarity, share what else we're reading, and discuss the book of the month. 1-3 times a month we (try to) gather in public green space to read as well. Join us - be the reader you want to see in the world!

Our newsletter: bit.ly/greenerreader

Meet Up Agenda
6-7 pm: Silent Reading and BYO Potluck
7-7:30 pm: Introduce ourselves and 1 thing we’re reading and how it came to us
7:30-8:30 pm: Discuss the book of the month

Varies
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Jun 29, 2027.

Event Supported By

The Greener Reader Book Club
8087261305
espiritu.justine@gmail.com
Bit.ly/greenerreader
Varies
8082051389
nncyoung@gmail.com