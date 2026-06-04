The Greener Reader Book Club reads and discusses fiction, non-fiction, and science fiction books as well as memoirs and biographies, with the intention of exploring various perspectives and counter-narratives on (past, present and potential) social, cultural, and economic norms and systems, and on the “unspoken complexities of the human heart”. We meet (almost always) on the last Tuesday of every month to read together in silent solidarity, share what else we're reading, and discuss the book of the month. 1-3 times a month we (try to) gather in public green space to read as well. Join us - be the reader you want to see in the world!

Our newsletter: bit.ly/greenerreader

Meet Up Agenda

6-7 pm: Silent Reading and BYO Potluck

7-7:30 pm: Introduce ourselves and 1 thing we’re reading and how it came to us

7:30-8:30 pm: Discuss the book of the month