New film brings big wave legend Buzzy Trent to the big screen

Increments of fear.

That’s how renowned waterman Buzzy Trent would measure waves — not by feet, but by fear.

Trent was a surfing legend best known for being a pioneer of modern big wave surfing in the 1950s and 1960s, making a name for himself at Makaha Point.

Now, his story hits the big screen in a new documentary titled “Increments of Fear: The Buzzy Trent Story.” It is set to premiere at the 17th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival on July 9.

Thomas Tsuzuki / AP Hawaiian surf riders Buzzy Trent, Woody Brown and George Downing glide down advancing front of a huge wave at Makaha, near Waiʻanae, Oʻahu, Dec. 3, 1953.

To create the film, Trent’s daughter, Anna Moore, and her husband Ronald Moore, dug through decades of footage to bring this legendary surf story to life.

HPR’s Kevin Allen spoke with the couple about the life of big wave surfing icon Buzzy Trent.

The film will open the Honolulu Surf Film Festival on July 9. A talk story panel will follow the premiere, featuring surf luminaries like Clark Abbey, James Jones and Jock Sutherland. More details can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 29, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.