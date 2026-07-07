Cameras will keep rolling after Hawai‘i approves higher tax incentives

Gov. Josh Green approved a bill on Monday that aims to attract more film companies to Hawai‘i.

The new law increases tax incentives per qualified production to $20 million. But productions with expenses over $60 million will have an annual film tax incentive cap of $60 million. That’s $10 million more than the current cap.

Some lawmakers and film advocates have been pushing to raise the incentives for the past three years.

“We're expanding our capacity to have film, to have art in Hawai‘i, because it showcases Hawai‘i,” Green said during a news conference on Monday. “It showcases Hawaiʻi in a magnificent way with actors who can bring to life stories, with writers who can tell stories that people haven't heard before, it gives people an opportunity, if they're young, to go into another industry that is so valuable for us here in Hawai‘i.”

The new law also created an additional 5% tax credit for qualified productions that employ at least 80% local hires.

Hawai‘i was one of the first states to create a film tax credit program in 1997. State lawmakers have raised the cap from then on to help attract more film productions.

Jason Momoa, the star of “Chief of War,” sent a video message that was shared during the Monday news conference. In the video, he praises the passage of the bill and says he couldn’t be there in person because he is filming the Minecraft sequel in New Zealand.

“I'm sorry that I can't be there,” he said. “I'm actually shooting Minecraft II right now, but I'll be done in two weeks. I'm coming home, so we can celebrate. Hugs and kisses. Listen, we have a lot of talent in Hawai‘i, and a lot of skilled local labor, and a lot of stories to share.”