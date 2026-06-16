Doris Duke Theatre to host a week filled with bleak cinema

For the first time, Hawaiʻi will host a tribute to melancholy movies. It's called Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair.

The Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art will showcase emotionally challenging cinema from June 25-28.

The idea for Bleak Week came from the Los Angeles-based organization American Cinematheque, which started its own week of sorrow and dread back in 2022.

Doris Duke Theatre's manager and programmer, Sarah Fang, spoke with HPR about the Honolulu film festival, which explores humanity's darkest sides and bleakest moments.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.