Call for Artists: Hawaii Watercolor Society 2026 Open Exhibit, “Flow & Fire: Imagination Flows when Fired by Inspiration.”

Exhibition Dates: September 29 – October 24, 2026

Location: Downtown Art Center (DAC), 2nd Floor Gallery, 1041 Nu’uanu Ave., Honolulu, HI 96817

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Eligible Art Media: Water-soluble media (including transparent watercolor, gouache, casein, acrylics, water-soluble crayons, and water-soluble pencils).

Exhibition Juror: Frank Eber, an award-winning artist and Signature Member of the American Impressionist Society (AIS) and the American Watercolor Society (AWS) in New York, and a juried Artist Member of the California Art Club.

