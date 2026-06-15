SUpah DUpah Patriotic Sing-Along

KAILUA, Hawaiʻi — In recognition of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, the Windward Choral Society invites the community to join in a free patriotic sing-along on Friday, July 3, from 5:00–6:00 p.m. in the Longs Drugs parking lot in Kailua.

This family-friendly event will feature a collection of beloved American songs and patriotic favorites from the popular songbook Get America Singing... Again!, giving participants of all ages the opportunity to lift their voices together in celebration of our nation's history and shared musical heritage.

No singing experience is required, and admission is free. Song sheets will be provided, and audience members are encouraged to come ready to sing, reminisce, and enjoy an hour of community music-making.

"One of the joys of choral singing is bringing people together," said Windward Choral Society Artistic Director Susan Duprey. "As our nation marks this historic milestone, we hope the community will join us in celebrating through songs that generations of Americans have known and loved."

The sing-along is open to everyone and serves as an opportunity for neighbors, families, and friends to gather before the Independence Day holiday and share in the simple pleasure of singing together.