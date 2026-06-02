Independence Day Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

Celebrate explosive action, unforgettable heroics, and one of the biggest blockbusters of all time with a special screening of Independence Day at Aloha Theatre! When mysterious alien spacecraft appear over the world's major cities, humanity faces an unprecedented threat. As the clock ticks down, an unlikely team of heroes must unite to save the planet in this thrilling sci-fi adventure packed with spectacular special effects, edge-of-your-seat action, and iconic movie moments.

Whether you're reliving the excitement or introducing a new generation to this summer movie classic, Independence Day is the perfect big-screen experience. Gather your friends and family and enjoy an evening of alien invasions, daring pilots, and humanity's fight for survival in the historic Aloha Theatre.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.alohatheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.