Listen to Catherine Cruz's one-on-one interviews with leading 2022 election candidates

HPR's daily talk show The Conversation continues to interview leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In preparation for primary election day this Saturday, Aug. 13, listen below to host Catherine Cruz's in-depth, one-on-one interviews with each candidate by clicking the red "Listen" buttons. For more information on how and where to vote, click here for HPR's 2022 election guide.

Governor

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Hawaiʻi Public Radio 2022 candidate interview: Duke Aiona for Hawaiʻi governor Duke Aiona, a former lieutenant governor and retired state judge, discusses his return to politics as he seeks to be Hawaiʻi's next governor. Listen • 13:11

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Hawaiʻi Public Radio 2022 candidate interview: Vicky Cayetano for Hawaiʻi governor Vicky Cayetano, a businesswoman and former Hawaiʻi first lady, discusses her transition into politics as she seeks to be Hawaiʻi's next governor. Listen • 12:23

Upcoming interviews with gubernatorial candidates Josh Green, Kai Kahele and Heidi Tsuneyoshi will be posted the same day they air:



Monday, Aug. 8: Josh Green (D)

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Kai Kahele (D)

Thursday, Aug. 11: Heidi Tsuneyoshi (R)

Lieutenant Governor