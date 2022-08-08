Donate
The Conversation

Listen to Catherine Cruz's one-on-one interviews with leading 2022 election candidates

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM HST
The Conversation host Catherine Cruz interviews candidates in the 2022 primary election at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

HPR's daily talk show The Conversation continues to interview leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In preparation for primary election day this Saturday, Aug. 13, listen below to host Catherine Cruz's in-depth, one-on-one interviews with each candidate by clicking the red "Listen" buttons. For more information on how and where to vote, click here for HPR's 2022 election guide.

Governor

Upcoming interviews with gubernatorial candidates Josh Green, Kai Kahele and Heidi Tsuneyoshi will be posted the same day they air:

  • Monday, Aug. 8: Josh Green (D)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: Kai Kahele (D)
  • Thursday, Aug. 11: Heidi Tsuneyoshi (R)

Lieutenant Governor

U.S. House of Representatives - District 2

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
