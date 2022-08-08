Listen to Catherine Cruz's one-on-one interviews with leading 2022 election candidates
HPR's daily talk show The Conversation continues to interview leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In preparation for primary election day this Saturday, Aug. 13, listen below to host Catherine Cruz's in-depth, one-on-one interviews with each candidate by clicking the red "Listen" buttons. For more information on how and where to vote, click here for HPR's 2022 election guide.
Governor
-
Duke Aiona, a former lieutenant governor and retired state judge, discusses his return to politics as he seeks to be Hawaiʻi's next governor.
-
Vicky Cayetano, a businesswoman and former Hawaiʻi first lady, discusses her transition into politics as she seeks to be Hawaiʻi's next governor.
Upcoming interviews with gubernatorial candidates Josh Green, Kai Kahele and Heidi Tsuneyoshi will be posted the same day they air:
- Monday, Aug. 8: Josh Green (D)
- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Kai Kahele (D)
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Heidi Tsuneyoshi (R)
Lieutenant Governor
-
Keith Amemiya, currently the head of the Central Pacific Bank Foundation, shares why he has always been interested in public service as he seeks to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor.
-
Ikaika Anderson, a former Honolulu councilmember from Windward Oʻahu, says he wants to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor because he sees a severe disconnect in leadership in the executive branch of state government.
-
Sylvia Luke, the current chair of the state House Finance Committee, discusses recent targetted advertisements and her campaign to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor.
-
Sherry Menor-McNamara, the head of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, discusses her business background and experience working with legislators as she seeks to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor.
-
Rob Burns, the founder of Local Motion and a real estate agent, discusses his campaign to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor.
U.S. House of Representatives - District 2
-
Patrick Branco, a former U.S. diplomat and current representative in the state House, explained why he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives district covering the neighbor islands and non-urban Oʻahu.
-
Jill Tokuda, a former state Senate money chair, shares why she is running for the U.S. House of Representatives district covering the neighbor islands and non-urban Oʻahu.
-
From the Big Island's west side, Joe Webster is making his first bid for elected office. He shared what motivated him to run for the U.S. House of Representatives district covering the neighbor islands and non-urban Oʻahu.