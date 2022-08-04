Donate
2022 candidate interview: Duke Aiona for Hawaiʻi governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST
Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 2, 2022.

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

James "Duke" Aiona, a former lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Linda Lingle, is campaigning to lead Hawaiʻi as its next governor. Also a retired state judge, Aiona says he still handles some law cases and teaches. The Conversation spoke with the Republican candidate about his return to politics.

Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 2, 2022.

Aiona is running in the primary against fellow GOP candidates Heidi Tsuneyoshi and BJ Penn. The Conversation hopes to hear from them next week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
