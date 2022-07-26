2022 candidate interview: Jill Tokuda for Hawaiʻi's 2nd Congressional District

The Conversation is interviewing major candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Patrick Branco, Jill Tokuda and Joe Webster are running for the U.S. House seat left vacant as U.S. Rep. Kai Kahale drops out to run for governor. The district covers the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānai, Kauaʻi and non-urban Oʻahu.

Jill Tokuda represented Windward Oʻahu communities from Kāne‘ohe to Kailua in the state Senate for 12 years until 2018. The former chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee previously made an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor.

Tokuda was considering a second run for lieutenant governor this year but switched to Hawaiʻi's 2nd Congressional District after Kahele decided not to return to Washington. The Conversation spoke with Tokuda after learning she picked up the endorsement of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

