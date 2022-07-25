Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Patrick Branco for Hawaiʻi's 2nd Congressional District

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM HST
Patrick Branco state rep, congressional candidate 2022
Courtesy Patrick Branco
/

The Conversation is interviewing major candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Patrick Branco, Jill Tokuda and Joe Webster are running for the U.S. House seat left vacant as U.S. Rep. Kai Kahale drops out to run for governor. The district covers the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānai, Kauaʻi and non-urban Oʻahu.

First up is Patrick Branco. The former U.S. diplomat has two years under his belt in the state House — representing Kailua and Kāneʻohe Bay on Oʻahu. Branco explained why he is running for the vacant 2nd Congressional District.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

