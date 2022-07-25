The Conversation: State Rep. Patrick Branco vies for US House; Planning for coastal erosion in Waikīkī
- State Rep. Patrick Branco hopes his political experience and Native Hawaiian ancestry will help him win the 2nd Congressional District seat. Find more coverage of the 2022 election here
- Director of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Service Kim Hashiro describes how to apply for a passport at Ala Moana Satellite City Hall
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair talks about the different stances gubernatorial candidates have taken on affordable housing | Full Story
- Shellie Habel of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, as well as Dolan Eversole of the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Program, discuss coastal erosion after the recent storm surge
- Uncle's Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches founders Paul and Barbara Logan tell the story behind their beloved North Shore ice cream