The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui to phase out short-term rentals; Kauaʻi agriculture

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:10 AM HST
Bill 9 discontinues transient vacation rental use in apartment districts over the course of a defined phase-out or amortization period.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Kalo at SBH Taro Farms on Kauaʻi (Nov. 21, 2025).

  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on what's next now that the Maui County Council has passed a measure to phase out short-term vacation rentals | Full Story
  • Sierra Lynne Stone, a sixth-generation kalo farmer on the North Shore of Kauaʻi, shares how her family's farm has grown | Full Story
  • Amateur bootlegger Ron Whitfield teams up with Nirvana archivist Nicholas Serra to digitize the band's concert at Pink's Garage in Honolulu | Full Story
  • Honolulu Museum of Art curator Tory Laitila talks about his fascination with the breeze blocks, which are the focus of a new exhibition called "Let Tradewinds Flow" | Full Story
The Conversation MauiHousingAgricultureMusicArt
