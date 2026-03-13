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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on local music

By Catherine Cruz,
Noe Tanigawa
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:36 AM HST
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The Henry Kapono Foundation was started in 2018 by Kapono. On the Rise kicked off in February 2023.
Courtesy Henry Kapono Foundation
The Henry Kapono Foundation was started in 2018 by Henry Kapono.

On today's program, we're rebroadcasting a few of our favorite interviews with local musicians:

  • Henry Kapono Ka’aihue describes the music scene in Honolulu in the 1970s | Full Story (Feb. 2022)
  • Multi-instrumentalist Kirk Thompson of Kalapana talks about local musicians' fight for recognition in the 70s | Full Story (Feb. 2022)
  • Singer Starr Kalahiki brings to life Queen Liliʻuokalani's compositions | Full Story (Jan. 2022)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Noe Tanigawa
Noe Tanigawa covered art, culture and ideas for two decades at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Noe Tanigawa
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