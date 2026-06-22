The Conversation: Art at the Obama Center, SPEED Task Force
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Visual artist Hugo McCloud shares the message behind his art and what it means for his work to be part of the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on new University of Hawaiʻi funding to establish a healthcare AI data center | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the open seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Board of Trustees — and the race to fill them
- Hawaiʻi State Rep. Greggor Ilagan discusses the new SPEED Task Force and how it expedites the permitting process to get new buildings up in Hawaiʻi
- Maui Gold owner Todd Domeck speaks with HPR to kick off Pineapple Week and to share his vision for the company