The Conversation: Touring the Obama Center Library; Moon eclipsing Venus
- HPR takes an exclusive preview at the new library in the Obama Presidential Center with Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown and learns about the collection’s ties to Hawaiʻi
- University of Hawaiʻi Astronomer Roy Gal shareds upcoming astronomical phenomena, including the Moon eclipsing Venus, on another edition of Hawaiʻi Skies
- Dennis Hwang, of the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program, answers listener questions about preparing for hurricane season
- Diving industry specialist and marine educator Keoki Stendo shares his new book, “A Pocket Guide to Hawaiʻi’s Tide Pools and Reefs”
- Musician and composer Māhealani Uchiyama discusses, “Pōpolo-heno,” a musical tribute to the often unseen contributions of African Americans in Hawaiʻi, in a hana hou for Juneteenth