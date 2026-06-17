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The Conversation

The Conversation: Touring the Obama Center Library; Moon eclipsing Venus

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:35 PM HST
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The Obama Presidential Center Branch of the Chicago Public Library. (June 3, 2026).
  • HPR takes an exclusive preview at the new library in the Obama Presidential Center with Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown and learns about the collection’s ties to Hawaiʻi
  • University of Hawaiʻi Astronomer Roy Gal shareds upcoming astronomical phenomena, including the Moon eclipsing Venus, on another edition of Hawaiʻi Skies
  • Dennis Hwang, of the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program, answers listener questions about preparing for hurricane season
  • Diving industry specialist and marine educator Keoki Stendo shares his new book, “A Pocket Guide to Hawaiʻi’s Tide Pools and Reefs” 
  • Musician and composer Māhealani Uchiyama discusses, “Pōpolo-heno,” a musical tribute to the often unseen contributions of African Americans in Hawaiʻi, in a hana hou for Juneteenth 
Tags
The Conversation Barack ObamaAstronomyHurricane SeasonMarine BiologyMusic
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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