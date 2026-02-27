Search Query
Hawaiʻi Skies
The Conversation
Hawaiʻi Skies: Total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 3
Maddie Bender
The moon goes dark in early March, and scientists hope the public will join them next week for an eclipse party! Hawaiʻi is one of the only places in the world in the direct path of a lunar eclipse in the early hours of Tuesday, March 3.
Listen
•
4:19