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The Conversation

The Conversation: Prescription pilot program; Reality TV stars

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:44 AM HST
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From left to right: Hele Rolls co-owners Kawai Lopez and Jasmine Milam with close friend and team member Mari Wills. (July 20, 2026)
Jason Myers
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Food Network
From left to right: Hele Rolls co-owners Kawai Lopez and Jasmine Milam with close friend and team member Mari Wills. (July 20, 2026)
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Victoria Budiono reports on residents and businesses recovering in Lahaina as we mark three years since deadly wildfires devastated Maui | Full Story
  • Clinical psychologist Dr. Amithea Love explains a new pilot program to ease the state’s mental health physician shortage
  • Hele Rolls co-owners Jasmine Milam and Kawai Lopez talk about their time competing on the Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race
  • Teen vocalist duo Nyjah Music and Zyah Rhythm from Oʻahu’s North Shore talk with HPR ahead of their performance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”
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The Conversation 2023 Maui firesLahainaMental HealthTelevisionEntertainment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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