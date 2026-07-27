The Conversation: RIMPAC draws to a close; Cyclosporiasis grows
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- International military officials share their thoughts as RIMPAC 2026 draws to a close
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on grand jury indictments handed down to former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke | Full Story
- Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance President, forecasts a pause in the state’s tourism industry as the yen hits a new low
- Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan explains the recent national Cyclosporiasis outbreak and the confirmed cases in Hawaiʻi
- Community members and activists gather to celebrate Hawaiian sovereignty on La Hoʻihoʻi Ea, or Sovereignty Restoration Day