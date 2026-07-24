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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on Hawaiian literature

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian TsangKevin Allen
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM HST
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Sophia McCullough
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Today on The Conversation, we go through our archives to put together a curated list of local literature to add to your library.

  • Shawn "Speedy" Lopes captures Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene in the new book "Local Unrest" | Full Story (Feb. 2026)
  • Author and illustrator Erzsi Kuba Palko introduces young readers to Hawaiʻi's native species with the new children's book "Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree" | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
  • Hawaiian author and local TikTok personality Shay Kauwe talks about her novel "The Killing Spell" and her social presence | Full Story (May 2026)
  • Author Monique Mironesco looks at the roles of women in Hawaiʻi and Aotearoa in the food sovereignty movement in her new book "Seeds of Change" | Full Story (Dec. 2025)
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The Conversation LiteratureNative Hawaiian
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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