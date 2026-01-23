Keiki book highlights native species that thrive along the ʻōhiʻa tree

The beautiful ʻōhiʻa tree is at the heart of a new keiki book.

It’s written in whimsical rhyme and colorfully illustrated by Erzsi Kuba Palko.

Readers are invited to slow down, sit in nature, and meet Hawaiʻi’s native forest species – including manu (birds), kāhuli (native snails), lalana (spiders), ʻōpeʻapeʻa (bats), and other plants that thrive “Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree.”

Palko spoke with The Conversation about the book. It’s a result of years of studying plants, teaching performing arts and science, and hiking forest trails with her beloved pup, ʻŌhiʻa.

“Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree,” published by Bess Press, is available at local bookstores and online.

Palko will be at a book reading and signing at the 2026 ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest in Hilo. Also, look for an online event on Feb. 17 for the Wai Huihia Kumu Network and Mālama Learning Center. And on March 4, at the Kealakekua Library.

Erzsi Palko Born and raised on Oʻahu, with a background in teaching performing arts and science, Erzsi Palko's books and art focus on creating a sense of personal connection with Hawaiʻi's native species. Inspired by conversing with curious ʻelepaio and a rigorous native plant identification class at U.H. Mānoa, “Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree” is her first picture book. Pictured is Erzsi's mom, Linda (L), and pup ʻŌhiʻa (M).

