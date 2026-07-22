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The Conversation

The Conversation: Remembering Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur; The new face of Anna O’Brien’s

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:37 AM HST
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Grand Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur (center), credited with preserving traditional navigation practices, passed away on July 10, 2026.
Permanent Mission of Palau to the United Nations
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Grand Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur (center), credited with preserving traditional navigation practices, passed away on July 10, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Nainoa Thomspon, CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, and Chamorro navigator Ron Acfalle pay tribute to Grand Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur after his passing
  • Ashley Mizuo, Hawaiʻi correspondent for KFF Health News, reports on the state’s compassionate release program | Full Story
  • Musical artist Tavana shares why he decided to become the new owner of beloved bar and music venue Anna O’Brien’s
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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