The Conversation: Remembering Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur; The new face of Anna O’Brien’s
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Nainoa Thomspon, CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, and Chamorro navigator Ron Acfalle pay tribute to Grand Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur after his passing
- Ashley Mizuo, Hawaiʻi correspondent for KFF Health News, reports on the state’s compassionate release program | Full Story
- Musical artist Tavana shares why he decided to become the new owner of beloved bar and music venue Anna O’Brien’s