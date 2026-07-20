The Conversation: Ethics Commission gets new director; Irish pub gets new owner
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote explains what JERA’s offer to potentially power Oʻahu with liquefied natural gas means for the islands
- Sandy Ma discusses her new title as Executive Director and Legal Counsel for the Honolulu Ethics Commission, and why the watchdog role is so important
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Kevin Knodell reports on this year’s RIMPAC military exercises and why they’re putting a greater emphasis on tech | Full Story
- Business owner Bill Comerford reflects on a lifetime of owning Irish pubs all across Oʻahu and makes his Irish exit as he sells beloved live-music bar Anna O'Brien's to a new owner