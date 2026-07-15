The Conversation: A call-in on Hawaiʻi's media landscape

Today, a panel of media experts on The Conversation will be taking listeners' calls. Our guests include:

Sophie Cocke, independent journalist and author of "Hawaiʻi's News Desert: Overcoming a Threat to Democracy and Civic Engagement"

Gerald Kato, Media Council Hawaiʻi board member, retired journalism professor and newspaper and television reporter

Rick Blangiardi, Mayor of Honolulu and former general manager of Hawaii News Now

Have a question or comment on Hawaiʻi's media landscape? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217.