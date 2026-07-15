The Conversation: A call-in on Hawaiʻi's media landscape
Today, a panel of media experts on The Conversation will be taking listeners' calls. Our guests include:
- Sophie Cocke, independent journalist and author of "Hawaiʻi's News Desert: Overcoming a Threat to Democracy and Civic Engagement"
- Gerald Kato, Media Council Hawaiʻi board member, retired journalism professor and newspaper and television reporter
- Rick Blangiardi, Mayor of Honolulu and former general manager of Hawaii News Now
Have a question or comment on Hawaiʻi's media landscape? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217.