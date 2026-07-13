The Conversation: Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago; Record-breaking solo row
- Hawaiʻi Chief Election Officer Scott Nago speaks on preparations for the upcoming August primary elections and the letter he received from the Trump administration
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on a homeless community in Waiʻanae awaiting permanent housing | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the copyright issues plaguing local artists on Instagram
- Rower and social media sensation Kelsey Pfendler talks with HPR to celebrate her record-breaking solo rowing voyage from California
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on three airlines bidding to provide flight services to Lānaʻi | Full Story