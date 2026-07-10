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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on planes, trains, and automobiles

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLaura Dux
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM HST
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Various historical artifacts inside the restored WWI-era boxcar.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Various historical artifacts inside the restored WWI-era boxcar.

Today on The Conversation, we bring you a multi-modal show exploring the history of travel and transportation.

  • Historian Jeff Livingston shares the story of a recently restored WWI-era boxcar | Full Story (Feb. 2025)
  • RC Drift Team Saiko co-founder Roy Urata on the subculture of remote control car drifting | Full Story (July 2025) 
  • 98-year-old Gilbert Hicks, Hawaiian Airlines' oldest-living former pilot, tells tales from his career with the local carrier | Full Story (May 2026)
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The Conversation TransportationHistoryHawaiian AirlinesCar
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Laura Dux
Laura Dux was the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern for The Conversation at HPR. 
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