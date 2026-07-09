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The Conversation

The Conversation: Super Typhoon Bavi strikes Rota; New Driver’s License

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenDerrick MalamaDW GibsonAddis Belay
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:36 AM HST
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Heat-sensitive satellite imagery shows Super Typhoon Bavi travelling wetsward across the Philippine Sea after striking the island of Rota. (July 7, 2026)
CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA
/
NOAA CIRA Satellite Library
Heat-sensitive satellite imagery shows Super Typhoon Bavi travelling wetsward across the Philippine Sea after striking the island of Rota. (July 7, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Thomas Mangloña II, a journalist from the island of Rota in the CNMI, shares his firsthand account of the destruction on Rota after it was struck directly by Super Typhoon Bavi 
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a new University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, or UHERO, report on solar energy — and why it was retracted 
  • Hawaiʻi golf industry leaders discuss the launch of a new golf campaign, “Play Hawaiʻi Golf,” that’s designed to promote golfing across the Hawaiian islands 
  • Hawaiʻi locals and city officials share their thoughts on the new Driver’s License redesign 
  • HPR’s Derrick Malama and DW Gibson promote the newest podcast to hit Hawaiʻi’s airwaves: Kanakapila Vintage, a retrospective on the best interviews from Kanakapila Sunday’s archives
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The Conversation Northern Mariana IslandsTyphoonEnergySportsGolfDriver License
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
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