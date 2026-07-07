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The Conversation

The Conversation: New UH Chancellor; Street psychiatry

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published July 7, 2026 at 11:17 AM HST
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FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.
Krista Rados
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HPR
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Vassilis Syrmos, the new Chancellor of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, speaks with HPR about his career in higher education and his ambitions for his new role 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Blaze Lovell reports on an ongoing legal battle unfolding within the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
  • Honolulu street psychiatrist Chad Koyanagi shares his story as a mental health professional helping those suffering on the streets 
  • A Hana Hou on Maui attorney and writer Lance Collins and the Ilokano-language series "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," which debuted at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival | Full Story
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The Conversation University of Hawai‘iOffice of Hawaiian AffairsMental HealthFilm
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
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