The Conversation: New UH Chancellor; Street psychiatry

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Vassilis Syrmos, the new Chancellor of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, speaks with HPR about his career in higher education and his ambitions for his new role

speaks with HPR about his career in higher education and his ambitions for his new role Honolulu Civil Beat’s Blaze Lovell reports on an ongoing legal battle unfolding within the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story

Honolulu street psychiatrist Chad Koyanagi shares his story as a mental health professional helping those suffering on the streets

A Hana Hou on Maui attorney and writer Lance Collins and the Ilokano-language series "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," which debuted at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival | Full Story