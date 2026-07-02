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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiian history on display; Top Chef winner

By Catherine Cruz, Savannah Harriman-Pote, Kevin Allen, Sarah Burchard, Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton
Published July 2, 2026 at 11:14 AM HST
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"Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans" is on display until May 25, 2026.
The British Musuem
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"Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans" is on display until May 25, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with Jon Itomura about his new role as Chair of the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission and what he aims to accomplish
  • HPR contributor Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton shares perspective from Native Hawaiians on the display of Hawaiian artifacts held in museums across the globe | Full Story
  • Local residents share their plans for the 4th of July and their thoughts and feelings around the state of the country as it celebrates its 250th anniversary 
  • Hawai’i Island Chef Rhoda Magbitang celebrates her recent “Top Chef” season 23 win and talks about her career journey 
  • Author and poet Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams discusses her debut novel, “An Expanse of Blue,” and her experience as a diasporic Native Hawaiian
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The Conversation Public Utilities CommissionNative HawaiianFoodLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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