The Conversation: Hawaiian history on display; Top Chef winner
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with Jon Itomura about his new role as Chair of the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission and what he aims to accomplish
- HPR contributor Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton shares perspective from Native Hawaiians on the display of Hawaiian artifacts held in museums across the globe | Full Story
- Local residents share their plans for the 4th of July and their thoughts and feelings around the state of the country as it celebrates its 250th anniversary
- Hawai’i Island Chef Rhoda Magbitang celebrates her recent “Top Chef” season 23 win and talks about her career journey
- Author and poet Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams discusses her debut novel, “An Expanse of Blue,” and her experience as a diasporic Native Hawaiian