The Conversation: Kalaupapa tours; Hawaiian quilting
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaii Business Magazine’s Jennifer Ablan reports on Uniqlo CEO and richest man in Japan Tadashi Yanai, and the debate around water in Maui | Full Story
- Kalaupapa National Historical Park Superintendent Nancy Holman shares a new way for visitors to tour the historic Hansen’s disease settlement
- Board members of Hui Hānai, a nonprofit dedicated to Queen Liliʻuokalani, discuss their new book publishing the letters and diary entries of Hawaiʻi’s last monarch
- 4th generation Hawaiian quilter Cissy Serrao and Smithsonian specialist Inger de Montecinos talk about a ‘Quilt-Along’ event held by the Smithsonian National Museum