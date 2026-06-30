The Conversation: Birthright citizenship ruling; Maya Soetoro-Ng
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Wookie Kim, Legal Director at the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, speaks about the mixed results from the U.S. Supreme Court rulings on birthright citizenship and transgender athletes’ participation in school sports
- Maya Soetoro-Ng, Indonesian-American academic and sister to Barack Obama, reflects on the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the debate around solar energy powering Oʻahu | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on a new OHA program giving Native Hawaiian students an immersive legislative experience | Full Story
- Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and Oʻahu based stand-up group ComedyU team up to bring local comedians and local movie theaters together