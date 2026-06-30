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The Conversation

The Conversation: Birthright citizenship ruling; Maya Soetoro-Ng

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST
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The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
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AP
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Wookie Kim, Legal Director at the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, speaks about the mixed results from the U.S. Supreme Court rulings on birthright citizenship and transgender athletes’ participation in school sports
  • Maya Soetoro-Ng, Indonesian-American academic and sister to Barack Obama, reflects on the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the debate around solar energy powering Oʻahu | Full Story  
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on a new OHA program giving Native Hawaiian students an immersive legislative experience | Full Story 
  • Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and Oʻahu based stand-up group ComedyU team up to bring local comedians and local movie theaters together
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The Conversation U.S. Supreme CourtBarack ObamaNative HawaiianOffice of Hawaiian AffairsEntertainment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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