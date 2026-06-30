Lights, camera, comedy: Live standup comes to the movies

A comedian walks into Consolidated Theatres Kapolei. The usher turns to him and says, ‘What is this, some kind of setup?’

It’s no joke — live comedy is coming to a movie theater near you. Thanks to a collaboration between Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and stand-up show ComedyU, the movie theater was transformed into a comedy club featuring live performances from local comedians.

The two groups have teamed up since May. To learn more, HPR produced a special segment on the state of local movie theaters and their surprising turn to comedy showcases to attract new audiences.

More information about ComedyU and their collaboration with local movie theatres can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.