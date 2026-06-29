The Conversation: RIMPAC 2026, Surf Film Festival

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Military officials heading RIMPAC 2026 explain some of the events taking place as part of the annual military exercises

Ann Wright, retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, speaks out against RIMPAC 2026 and shares her commitment to peace activism in an upcoming webinar

Honolulu Star-Advertiser Andrew Gomes reports on beach erosion along Oʻahu's shores along Kahala | Full Story

HPR Intern Addis Belay records the last thoughts and reactions to local residents saying farewell to the Ward Centre

Filmmakers Anna Trent Moore and Ronald Moore share their upcoming film about legendary big wave surfer Buzzy Trent, premiering at the 17th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival