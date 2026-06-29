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The Conversation

The Conversation: RIMPAC 2026, Surf Film Festival

By Catherine Cruz, Kevin Allen, Addis Belay
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
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The opening ceremony and press conference marked the start of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 in Hawaiʻi on June 24, 2026.
Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet
/
U.S. Navy
The opening ceremony and press conference marked the start of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 in Hawaiʻi on June 24, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Military officials heading RIMPAC 2026 explain some of the events taking place as part of the annual military exercises 
  • Ann Wright, retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, speaks out against RIMPAC 2026 and shares her commitment to peace activism in an upcoming webinar
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser Andrew Gomes reports on beach erosion along Oʻahu's shores along Kahala | Full Story
  • HPR Intern Addis Belay records the last thoughts and reactions to local residents saying farewell to the Ward Centre 
  • Filmmakers Anna Trent Moore and Ronald Moore share their upcoming film about legendary big wave surfer Buzzy Trent, premiering at the 17th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival
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The Conversation RIMPACactivismWardFilmSurfing
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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