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The Conversation

The Conversation: a Hana Hou show on Title IX

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST
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A lei draping is held at the Patsy T. Mink statue at the Hawaiʻi State Library to mark the 54th anniversary of the signing of Title IX. (June 23, 2026)
Sergio Alcubilla
/
ACLU of Hawaiʻi
A lei draping is held at the Patsy T. Mink statue at the Hawaiʻi State Library to mark the 54th anniversary of the signing of Title IX. (June 23, 2026)

Today on The Conversation, we celebrate the 54th anniversary of Title IX by highlighting past guests who championed the landmark legislation for academic gender equality.

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The Conversation Title IXPatsy MinkEducationSports
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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