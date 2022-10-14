Donate
The Conversation

Documentary recounts drama of Title IX vote

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM HST
Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hawaii, 1997
JOE MARQUETTE/AP
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hawaiʻi, meets reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1997, to call on the Senate Judiciary Committee to support Bill Lann Lee's nomination to head the Justice Department's civil rights division. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)

This evening, female athletes from the University of Hawaiʻi are gathering for a special sold out event: “Wahine on the Rise.” It is to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the Advancement of Equality in Education Act spearheaded by the late U.S. representative Patsy Mink.

But today we are going to revisit a critical vote that almost reversed the effort. There was a proposed change to Title IX called “The Casey Amendment,” which would have gutted critical verbiage that could have changed the outcome of funding to women’s athletic programs. It is the subject of a New York Times documentary short released this summer by Oscar-award-winning independent producer Ben Proudfoot.

Watch the documentary:

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
