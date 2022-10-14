Documentary recounts drama of Title IX vote

This evening, female athletes from the University of Hawaiʻi are gathering for a special sold out event: “Wahine on the Rise.” It is to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the Advancement of Equality in Education Act spearheaded by the late U.S. representative Patsy Mink.

But today we are going to revisit a critical vote that almost reversed the effort. There was a proposed change to Title IX called “The Casey Amendment,” which would have gutted critical verbiage that could have changed the outcome of funding to women’s athletic programs. It is the subject of a New York Times documentary short released this summer by Oscar-award-winning independent producer Ben Proudfoot.

Watch the documentary: