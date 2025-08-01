Hawaiʻi Film Alliance looks to boost production across the islands

Today marks the global debut of "Chief of War," an Apple TV+ series that tells the story of King Kamehameha's efforts to unite the islands.

We invited a board member of the newly created Hawaiʻi Film Alliance to talk about the state of the film industry.

For the first time in 2.5 decades, there is no major production — film or television — anchored here in the islands. And that void means workers in the local film production industry are struggling to find gigs.

Vince Keala Lucero is an independent producer who spoke with us recently about why the alliance was formed. It grew out of frustration that a state bill to raise tax credits for filming in Hawaiʻi died last session.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz with Vince Keala Lucero.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug.1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.