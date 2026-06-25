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The Conversation

The Conversation: Gun limits struck down, Red Hill settlement

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangMark Ladao
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:25 AM HST
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People walk past the Waikiki Gun Club, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
/
AP
People walk past the Waikiki Gun Club, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Honolulu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR speaks with Hawaii Firearms Coalition attorney Kevin O’Grady about the recent Supreme Court decision striking down restrictions on carrying firearms on private properties
  • Just Well Law attorney Kristina Baehr shares updates on the court settlements being paid as part of the Red Hill fuel spill lawsuit
  • Sergio Alcubilla and Erin Waugh-Sakakini, of the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, share upcoming plans for Next250, an event envisioning the next 250 years of Hawaiʻi’s future
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a potential $2 billion plan to eliminate the state’s cesspools
  • Award-winning filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford shares her documentary work on U.S. Congresswoman for Hawaiʻi Patsy T. Mink in a hana hou for the 54th anniversary of Title IX | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Gun ControlNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityACLUEnvironmentPatsy Mink
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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