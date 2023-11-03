ACLU and Campbell High alum celebrate systemic change with Title IX settlement

It has taken nearly five years but there's finally a settlement on the table in a class-action lawsuit about Title IX compliance in Hawaiʻi public schools. The ACLU sued Campbell High School and the Oʻahu Interscholastic Association for failing to provide equal treatment for girls sports programs.

The Conversation talked to ACLU Hawaiʻi Legal Director Wookie Kim and Campbell High alum Ashley Badis, the lead plaintiff in the case, about the settlement. Badis was on the water polo team and recalled being forced to change at a nearby fast-food restaurant because there weren't any locker rooms.

The lawsuit did not seek monetary damages, Kim said, adding that it was purely about systemic change. The settlement now awaits final court approval.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.