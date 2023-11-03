© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
ACLU and Campbell High alum celebrate systemic change with Title IX settlement

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST
James Campbell High School in ʻEwa Beach on Oʻahu.
Campbell High School/Department of Education
It has taken nearly five years but there's finally a settlement on the table in a class-action lawsuit about Title IX compliance in Hawaiʻi public schools. The ACLU sued Campbell High School and the Oʻahu Interscholastic Association for failing to provide equal treatment for girls sports programs.

The Conversation talked to ACLU Hawaiʻi Legal Director Wookie Kim and Campbell High alum Ashley Badis, the lead plaintiff in the case, about the settlement. Badis was on the water polo team and recalled being forced to change at a nearby fast-food restaurant because there weren't any locker rooms.

The lawsuit did not seek monetary damages, Kim said, adding that it was purely about systemic change. The settlement now awaits final court approval.

The Campbell High girls water polo team.
Local News
State DOE settles gender inequity lawsuit with Campbell High female athletes
Cassie Ordonio

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
