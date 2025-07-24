2 foilers ride the Kaiwi Channel currents to victory

Last weekend, the Molokaʻi 2 Oʻahu Foil World Championships brought more than a hundred foilers to tame the Kaiwi Channel in a race that covered 40 miles from Molokaʻi to Oʻahu.

Edoardo "Edo" Tanas, 22, won in the standup paddle men's division with a time of 1:56:55 — making it his second consecutive victory. Maui waterwoman Annie Reickert, 24, was top in the women's category, finishing in 2:19:55.

Also a big wave surfer, Reickert started riding on the front of her parents’ boards at a young age. And while she is in recovery mode after the big race, she’s already at a film shoot in Oregon with her sponsor.

Tanas got his start windsurfing as a child on an Italian lake. The European champion moved with his family to Hong Kong, where he learned how to surf. He discovered foiling while attending the University of Hawaiʻi.

HPR talked to both of them about their wins and journeys.

